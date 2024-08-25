Bitcoin Private Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $24.10 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00061917 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00037200 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00013640 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

