Bitcoin SV Reaches Market Capitalization of $923.93 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $923.93 million and $28.43 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $46.79 or 0.00072874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,203.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $360.43 or 0.00561391 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00039916 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,747,300 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is www.bsvblockchain.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.