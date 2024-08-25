BitShares Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, BitShares has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $5.49 million and $48,032.66 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000625 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000643 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.