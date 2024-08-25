BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Hits $0.0000

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $927.10 million and approximately $24.57 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000258 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000634 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001445 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000552 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000096 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $32,759,210.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.