BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Issues Earnings Results

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club updated its FY25 guidance to $3.75-4.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.750-4.000 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $81.66 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $92.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,651,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,544 shares of company stock worth $7,237,084 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

