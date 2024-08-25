BOOK OF MEME 24 Hour Volume Hits $137.64 Million (BOME)

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One BOOK OF MEME token can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. BOOK OF MEME has a total market cap of $535.18 million and $137.64 million worth of BOOK OF MEME was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOOK OF MEME has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOOK OF MEME alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000096 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $160.19 or 0.00248147 BTC.

About BOOK OF MEME

BOOK OF MEME’s total supply is 68,961,769,327 tokens. BOOK OF MEME’s official website is llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/wuwhojdthwp-9tfk8qbuiwrqr-rwsp91tpq656bhhi0. BOOK OF MEME’s official Twitter account is @darkfarms1.

BOOK OF MEME Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOOK OF MEME (BOME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BOOK OF MEME has a current supply of 68,961,769,328.39867. The last known price of BOOK OF MEME is 0.00779406 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 201 active market(s) with $182,759,922.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/WuwHojdtHwp-9tFk8qBuiwRQR-RWsP91tPq656bHHi0.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOK OF MEME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOK OF MEME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOK OF MEME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOOK OF MEME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOK OF MEME and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.