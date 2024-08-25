Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Position Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Boot Barn worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BOOT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,573,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,410 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 43.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,131,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,830,000 after purchasing an additional 649,021 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,361,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth approximately $32,779,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 1,212.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 285,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,134,000 after buying an additional 263,444 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.20.

Boot Barn Price Performance

NYSE BOOT opened at $142.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 2.09. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.73 and a 52-week high of $143.02.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.04 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

