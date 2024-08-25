Bowman & Co S.C. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,254. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $97.22. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.95.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

