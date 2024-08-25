Bowman & Co S.C. Has $886,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bowman & Co S.C. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $938,323,000 after purchasing an additional 504,860 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,346,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,383,000 after purchasing an additional 281,554 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,656,000 after purchasing an additional 662,293 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,899,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,759,000 after purchasing an additional 433,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,846,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $97.79. 5,463,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,588,222. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.04. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $98.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

