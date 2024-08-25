Bowman & Co S.C. Increases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,218,000 after buying an additional 3,536,913 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after buying an additional 4,251,371 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,559,000 after buying an additional 2,530,119 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,646,000 after buying an additional 1,621,737 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,259,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,632,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,567. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $91.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $160.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.28.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.93.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

