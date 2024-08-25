Bowman & Co S.C. Purchases 527 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Team Hewins LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,648.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,135 shares of company stock valued at $446,797 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.07. 3,355,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,779,422. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.40. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DexCom from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DXCM

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.