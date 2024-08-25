Boyd Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth about $105,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OWL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,640,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,360,359. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.05. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $20.13.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $549.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.22 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

