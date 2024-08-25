Boyd Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,809,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $564,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 558.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $129.21. The stock had a trading volume of 323,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.05. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $90.71 and a 1 year high of $133.65.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.1445 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

