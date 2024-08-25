BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 85.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in BP were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BP. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in BP in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 576.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,224,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,410,176. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $47.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.82 billion. BP had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.56%.

BP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BP from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised BP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.23.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

