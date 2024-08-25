BrightView (NYSE:BV) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded BrightView from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of BrightView to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BrightView from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of BrightView from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BrightView from $10.00 to $11.30 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightView has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.47.

Get BrightView alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BrightView

BrightView Stock Performance

NYSE:BV opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 78.25 and a beta of 1.29. BrightView has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $738.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.94 million. BrightView had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightView

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in BrightView by 12.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 471,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 51,888 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of BrightView by 18.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,086,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in BrightView by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

(Get Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.