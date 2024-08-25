Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,328,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,685,546. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.41. The stock has a market cap of $97.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

