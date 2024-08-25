Brokerages Set iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target at $118.67

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down from $134.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IRTC

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $70.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.12. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $63.65 and a one year high of $124.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.95.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.14% and a negative net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $148.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $45,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at $726,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Brice Bobzien sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $96,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,265.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $45,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at $726,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,117 shares of company stock valued at $666,982 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 10,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 79,700.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.