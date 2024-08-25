BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DOOO. Citigroup raised their target price on BRP from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperformer rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.75.

BRP Price Performance

BRP stock opened at $71.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.86. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.15 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. BRP had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 101.72%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Analysts expect that BRP will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Institutional Trading of BRP

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in BRP during the first quarter worth $5,376,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in BRP by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 122,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after buying an additional 23,678 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in BRP by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 422,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,664,000 after buying an additional 63,060 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BRP by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,975,000 after buying an additional 184,313 shares during the period.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

