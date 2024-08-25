BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Shares Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.08% of BRT Apartments worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 187.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 347,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 0.9% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 68,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on BRT Apartments from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE BRT traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.44. 26,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $343.74 million, a P/E ratio of 83.82, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. BRT Apartments Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $20.12.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.50). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 454.55%.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

