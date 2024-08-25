BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Bought by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,583 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of BWX Technologies worth $9,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 65,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 17,090 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 340.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 517,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,173,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,052. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

