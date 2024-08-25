Calamos Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,328,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ANSYS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 888.9% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $323.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,834. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.95. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANSS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

