Calamos Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 262,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,701,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of ChampionX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

ChampionX Stock Performance

CHX traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $31.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.04.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $893.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.91 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

ChampionX Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.