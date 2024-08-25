Calamos Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 262,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,701,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of ChampionX as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
ChampionX Stock Performance
CHX traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $31.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.04.
ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $893.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.91 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ChampionX Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 20.65%.
ChampionX Profile
ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.
