Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 543,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,281 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $23,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leibman Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.9% in the second quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 113.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 157.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,316 shares of company stock worth $2,109,592. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Pinterest stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.34. 5,598,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,930,240. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.61. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 154.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PINS shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

