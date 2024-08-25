Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 91,291 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $55,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Danaher by 733.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.48. 1,464,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,898. The company has a market cap of $199.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.44. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.88.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,707 shares of company stock worth $10,786,944 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

