Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 15,200 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $8,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of H. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 50,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 108.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,266 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.17.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H stock traded up $3.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,527. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.20 and a 200-day moving average of $148.69. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

