Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 1,826 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,265,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $232,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in M&T Bank by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,037,000 after purchasing an additional 100,008 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 546,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,949,000 after purchasing an additional 41,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 497,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,357,000 after purchasing an additional 35,692 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total value of $1,298,512.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,378.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,049. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $4.05 on Friday, reaching $168.68. The stock had a trading volume of 890,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.93. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $176.44.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on MTB. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

