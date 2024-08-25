Calamos Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

NYSE ZTS traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $180.90. 1,262,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,611. The company has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.56 and a 200 day moving average of $174.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

