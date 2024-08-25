Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 313 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.2 %

HON stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,948,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,915. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.19 and a 200-day moving average of $202.53. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.79. The stock has a market cap of $131.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

