Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,500 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 39.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $999,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 149,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,205,000 after purchasing an additional 16,381 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,106,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,927,000 after purchasing an additional 215,750 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,400,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,229. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

