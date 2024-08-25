Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.07

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$73.07 and last traded at C$73.00, with a volume of 1018035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$72.70.

CM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cormark set a C$72.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Desjardins raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$71.79.

The company has a market capitalization of C$69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$68.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.72.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of C$6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.11 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.301217 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.96%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total value of C$1,372,672.55. In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total transaction of C$1,605,285.00. Also, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total value of C$1,372,672.55. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

