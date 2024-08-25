Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $14.30 price target on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs cut R1 RCM from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of R1 RCM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $14.30 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.41.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.50 and a beta of 0.85. R1 RCM has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $18.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $627.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at $86,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

