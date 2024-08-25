Capitol Family Office Inc. Sells 2,043 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Capitol Family Office Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 5.1% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 62,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 523.9% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 43,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after buying an additional 36,386 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 115,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after buying an additional 29,071 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of RSP traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,972,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,268,785. The stock has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $174.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.12.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.