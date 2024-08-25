Cardano Achieves Market Cap of $13.99 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last week, Cardano has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $13.99 billion and $297.05 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,766.94 or 0.04312346 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00042367 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00007719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00013468 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010484 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00007958 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,157,110,715 coins and its circulating supply is 35,954,446,611 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

