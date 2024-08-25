Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE CARR traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $71.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,509,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,304,470. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.