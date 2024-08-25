Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CARV opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $9.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

American Express Co purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 134,905 shares of the savings and loans company's stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Carver Bancorp comprises 0.0% of American Express Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. American Express Co owned 2.74% of Carver Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.20% of the company's stock.

It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.



