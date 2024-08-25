Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Carver Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:CARV opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $9.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Carver Bancorp Company Profile
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Carver Bancorp
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.