Catalina Capital Group LLC Acquires 112 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Chubb by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,677,000 after buying an additional 685,677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 44.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $957,756,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 14.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,294,000 after acquiring an additional 457,881 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Chubb by 2.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,051,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,270,000 after purchasing an additional 87,059 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,712. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.96. 1,325,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,184. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $198.67 and a 1 year high of $277.91. The company has a market cap of $112.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.79.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

