Catalina Capital Group LLC Acquires 153 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,520,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $1,233,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.06.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GD stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.45. The company had a trading volume of 864,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,741. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $214.53 and a 12 month high of $302.75. The company has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

