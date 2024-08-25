Catalina Capital Group LLC Buys 36 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 13.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $814,000. &PARTNERS raised its stake in Linde by 707.0% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 17,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 1.9% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Linde Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:LIN traded up $4.03 on Friday, reaching $465.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,406. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $445.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $361.02 and a 1-year high of $477.71. The firm has a market cap of $222.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

