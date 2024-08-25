Catalina Capital Group LLC Buys 445 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,281,000 after acquiring an additional 28,359 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $3,841,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,649,000 after buying an additional 20,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $979,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 1.5 %

AJG stock traded down $4.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.57. The company had a trading volume of 430,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,655. The stock has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.55 and a 200-day moving average of $255.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $218.63 and a one year high of $292.76.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.58%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at $24,693,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total value of $2,181,530.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,560,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,693,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,348 shares of company stock worth $13,342,910 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.