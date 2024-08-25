Catalina Capital Group LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,789 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for 1.0% of Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KJAN. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $211,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BATS:KJAN traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,279 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.02 million, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

