Catalina Capital Group LLC Has $4.60 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Catalina Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,568 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Catalina Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210,793 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,840,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,845,000 after buying an additional 4,080,428 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,605,000 after buying an additional 3,341,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 350.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,223,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,168 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SPLG stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,400,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,353,759. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $66.47. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

