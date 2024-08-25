Catalina Capital Group LLC Makes New $108,000 Investment in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,054.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 376,278 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,059,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after buying an additional 101,513 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 49,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on TCPC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of TCPC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.35. 975,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,471. The company has a quick ratio of 44.47, a current ratio of 44.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59. The company has a market cap of $800.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.55%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 388.58%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

