Catalina Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.08 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $2.34 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

