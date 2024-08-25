CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.06 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $25.46 million and $2.06 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009128 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,120.75 or 0.99991593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008174 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012237 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007116 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03253426 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $2,095,565.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

