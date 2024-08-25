CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 3.4% Higher This Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0317 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $25.55 million and $2.13 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008898 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,932.76 or 1.00039386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008238 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012128 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007151 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03253426 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $2,095,565.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

