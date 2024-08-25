Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on CELC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Celcuity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Celcuity stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $609.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.81. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $22.19.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 78.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 9.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

