Celestia (TIA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $805.66 Million

Celestia (TIA) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Celestia has a total market cap of $805.66 million and approximately $74.51 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celestia has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One Celestia token can now be purchased for $5.71 or 0.00008931 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,065,315,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,065,315,068.492918 with 206,358,596.242918 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 5.85457974 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 215 active market(s) with $73,453,970.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

