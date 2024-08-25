Cell MedX (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.01. Cell MedX shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 101 shares traded.
Cell MedX Stock Down 58.7 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.
Cell MedX Company Profile
Cell MedX Corp., a biotech company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure, neuropathy, and kidney functions. It develops and manufactures eBalance Pro System for professional use by healthcare practitioners in a clinical setting; and eBalance Home System for home use for general wellness and pain management treatment, which are controlled by the eBalance Console that acts as the central controller for three pre-programmed microcurrent algorithms, including wellness, pain management, and dual.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cell MedX
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Cell MedX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cell MedX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.