CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0908 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from CEMIG’s previous dividend of $0.03.

CEMIG has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 100.0% annually over the last three years.

Get CEMIG alerts:

CEMIG Stock Performance

Shares of CEMIG stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. CEMIG has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.