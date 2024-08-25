Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys 8,600 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 846,874 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $11,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 378,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 89,637 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 366,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 18,151 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 84,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNB. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Shares of FNB stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,840,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $15.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.98.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

